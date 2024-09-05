Hectic parleys on as Cong, AAP race against time to seal alliance deal in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday engaged in hectic consultations to explore the possibility of an alliance with AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls, even as some of its leaders expressed reservations over such a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The Congress' sub-committee for Haryana which includes the likes of AICC in-charge of the state Deepak Babaria, T S Singhdeo and Ajay Maken among others sought consultations with several senior leaders.

While some leaders are said to be in favour of an alliance with AAP to prevent vote division, others have expressed reservations.

"AAP has no base in Haryana, and I feel why should we give them a footprint? But if there is some compulsion, then it is up to the high command to decide whether they want to have an understanding with them in other states also," Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav said when asked about talks of a Congress-AAP alliance for Haryana elections 2024.

"Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi are the ones who will decide whether we need to form an alliance or not. As far as my personal opinion is concerned, Congress does not need an alliance in Haryana... The popularity of Congress is at its peak. AAP can cause no loss to Congress. Why should AAP be allowed to enter Haryana," Yadav asked.

Singhdeo said backdoor consultations are going on over the possibility of an alliance and there is no objection from anyone about it.

"It has to be agreeable to both parties. If we are in an alliance and we are part of a family, then every member of the family has an equal right to put forth their views and if they (AAP) feel comfortable, then we will do it together and if not, we will still be together and we will do our thing," Singhdeo said on possibilities for an alliance.

Earlier, Rohtak MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda said the process is underway and the party's system operates one step at a time.

"We are confident that the party will field the strongest candidates after reviewing the names," he said in response to a query on when the party will announce its candidates.

"Congress' alliance is with the people of Haryana. They (the people) have made up their minds to have a Congress government in Haryana. (Manohar Lal) Khattar and senior BJP leadership know this," Deepender Hooda said.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said, "I don't have to comment, there is a process within the party, the party's chairman screening committee and special committee are doing their job. Whatever we had to say, we said it to them. It would be against the discipline of the party to speak beyond it." The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

The Congress on Wednesday had said an alliance with AAP for the Haryana assembly polls is only possible when there is a "win-win" situation for both parties and if there is a tie-up, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would be given seats in "single-digit".

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8. PTI ASK IJT IJT