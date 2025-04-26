Heightened security alert prompts joint Indo-Nepal border patrol in UP

Bahraich, Apr 25 (PTI) Amid heightened security concerns, Indian and Nepalese security forces conducted a joint patrol along the Indo-Nepal international border here on Friday, officials said.

The initiative was part of a high alert issued in sensitive border regions to ensure robust security and prevent any cross-border threats, they said.

According to police officials, a high alert has been declared along the Indo-Nepal border due to prevailing sensitivity in the area.

In Bahraich district, the police jurisdictions of Rupaidiha, Motipur, Nawabganj, Sujauli, and Kotwali Murtiha share a border with Nepal.

"Joint patrolling and extensive checking were conducted on Friday by local police forces, the Central Paramilitary Force (SSB), and senior police officials in coordination with Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF)," said a senior police official.

"This was aimed at strengthening border vigilance and deterring any suspicious activity," the officer said.

Authorities confirmed that during the operation, special attention was given to sensitive areas along the border. Individuals and vehicles moving through the region were thoroughly checked, and communication was established with residents to encourage reporting of suspicious activities.

"The police and SSB are fully alert and prepared to act swiftly against any threat," officials assured the public. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report any anti-social or unusual activity immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Durga Prasad Tiwari, Circle Officer of Mihipurwa, Harshita Tiwari, and SSB Assistant Commandant Badal Parihar were present during the intensified checking operation around the Chitalhwa post near the Nepal border in the Mihipurwa region, along with other police officers and personnel. PTI COR KIS HIG