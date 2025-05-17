Heli ambulance crash lands in Kedarnath, all on board safe

Rudraprayag, May 17 (PTI) A 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance from AIIMS, Rishikesh on way to Kedarnath to airlift an ailing pilgrim on Saturday crash-landed, just a few metres below the helipad at the Himalayan temple.

People on the ground were taken aback as the heli ambulance's nose dived towards the helipad but landed heavily on a flat surface a short distance away.

The heli ambulance twisted briefly anti-clockwise after crash landing and its tail rotor broke. Two doctors and a pilot on board escaped unhurt. The AIIMS administration said the incident occurred at around 11 am. It said everyone on board the aircraft is safe.

The Sanjeevani heli ambulance had gone from AIIMS, Rishikesh to Kedarnath to rescue Shree Devi, a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress, when it developed a technical snag, District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Choubey said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an investigation into the incident, Choubey said.

Before landing on the main helipad of Kedarnath, the heli ambulance developed some technical fault. Realizing it on time, the pilot thought it best to land on a flat surface just before the helipad. However, the helicopter's tail rotor broke while landing, the official said. PTI COR ALM NB