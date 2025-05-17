Heli ambulance makes emergency landing in Kedarnath after technical snag

Rudraprayag, May 17 (PTI) Three people had a narrow escape on Saturday when a heli ambulance had to make an emergency landing in Kedarnath after it developed a technical snag, an official said.

The heli ambulance operated by AIIMS, Rishikesh had gone to Kedarnath to rescue a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress when its tail rotor broke, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

Two doctors and a pilot were on board the heli ambulance when it made an emergency landing, said Chaubey, who is also the nodal officer for the Heli Service.

All of them are safe, he said. PTI COR ALM NB