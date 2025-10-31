Heli services to four mountainous districts of Jammu to start from November 2

Jammu, Oct 31(PTI) The heli services for the hilly and snowbound districts of Jammu division will commence from November 2 to facilitate the movement of people between these areas and the capital city, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Friday to review arrangements for the subsidised helicopter services.

The divisional commissioner directed deputy commissioners to designate nodal officers for ticket booking in their respective districts and ensure all requisite arrangements, including ticket counters, cleanliness and proper security at helipads.

"The to-and-fro heli services shall be available from Jammu to Poonch, Jammu to Mendhar, Jammu to Rajouri, Jammu to Doda, Jammu to Kishtwar and intra-Kishtwar routes from November 2," the officials said.

He also directed the Tourism Department to publish district-wise and route-wise rates for the heli services, while the deputy commissioners were asked to ensure wide publicity of the facility for people travelling to hilly and snowbound districts, especially during winters.

A representative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was instructed to make necessary arrangements for helicopters and ticket counters at Jammu Airport. PTI AB KSS KSS