Heliborne survey in Karnataka's Raichur sparks curiosity, concern among residents

Raichur (Karnataka), Mar 1 (PTI) A heliborne survey by the Mines and Geology Department to detect rare mineral deposits has sparked curiosity and concern among residents in Raichur district, long known as the 'Land of Gold' for its contribution to the nation's gold production.

The survey is being carried out over the Maliyabad forest area on the outskirts of the city, sources said.

Raichur is home to the Hutti Gold Mines, which produces around 1,700 kg of gold annually and is recognised as one of the country's major gold mines.

Following reports of rare mineral deposits in parts of the district, the department initiated exploration to identify precious minerals.

Confirming the development, Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju said, "Yesterday, I came to know that the Mines and Geology Department is conducting a survey throughout the state to identify locations where critical minerals are available." "The government will receive a report. If it is in favour of the public and in the interest of maintaining a good environment, we will welcome it. If it is against the welfare of the people, we will definitely oppose it. We will not allow such mining activities in Raichur district," he said.

Sources said the survey, known as a Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic Geophysical Survey, is reportedly being conducted from February 10 to April 30 across parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka under the supervision of the Remote Sensing and Airborne Survey Division of the Geological Survey Department in Bengaluru.

The survey is a non-invasive method that maps subsurface resistivity and magnetic properties to identify mineral deposits, groundwater, and geological structures.

The operation runs daily from 6 am to 6 pm, with the helicopter flying at altitudes ranging from 200 to 1,000 feet at speeds of 40 to 50 nautical miles per hour, sources said.

Over the past three days, the helicopter fitted with drone cameras has drawn the attention of locals, with some expressing apprehension over possible mining activities.

Raghuveer Nayak, a resident of Raichur, said, "For the past three days, a helicopter has been circling here, so we suspect that the Centre or the state government is conducting some kind of survey here." He further said Raichur is geographically a very rich region. There is a strong possibility of gold or other precious metals being found here. Perhaps for this reason, the central and state governments are carrying out some surveys.

Voicing concern over environmental impact, Nayak said, "We, the people of Raichur, request the state and central governments that if any precious metals are found here in future, there should be no harm to the environment. If anything is found and excavation is undertaken, you must take the local people into confidence before proceeding. This is our request."