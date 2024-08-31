Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 crashes mid-air in Kedarnath

New Delhi: A helicopter, which was being airlifted by an MI-17 chopper for repairs, met with an accident in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on Saturday morning.

The incident, which unfolded when the towing rope snapped, resulted in the helicopter plummeting to the ground near the Mandakini River.

The helicopter had previously suffered a technical malfunction, leading to an emergency landing near Kedarnath on May 24, 2024.

This history of mechanical issues was what necessitated its transportation to Gauchar airstrip for comprehensive repairs. However, the operation took a dire turn when the MI-17, struggling with the weight and possibly affected by strong winds, lost control over its cargo.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured the heart-stopping moment when the helicopter, dangling precariously, fell from the sky.

The pilot of the MI-17, in a bid to avoid populated areas, managed to release the helicopter over an open valley, thereby preventing potential casualties on the ground, reports said.

Rescue operations were swiftly mobilised with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and additional support from the Indian Air Force's helicopters, including Chinooks and MI-17s, alongside private choppers.

The focus was initially on ensuring no human casualties, given the helicopter was being transported without passengers or crew.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said, "The helicopter was being airlifted due to its earlier technical fault. The decision to drop it was made to avoid any harm to human life or property."

The exact cause of the rope snapping is under investigation, with authorities examining both mechanical failure and environmental factors like wind conditions.

The local administration and aviation authorities are expected to conduct a thorough review of the incident, focusing on the procedures for airlifting damaged aircraft and the maintenance checks of the equipment involved.