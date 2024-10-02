Helicopter crashes in Pune; 2 persons feared dead

Pune: Two persons were feared killed after a helicopter crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district and caught fire on Wednesday morning, police said.

It was not immediately known whether it was a government or a private chopper.

The incident took place at a hilly terrain in Bavdhan area at 6.45 am, the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

"A helicopter crashed in Bavdhan area of Pune district. As per primary information, two persons are feared dead. It is yet to be ascertained whose helicopter it was as it is currently up in flames," Hinjewadi police station's senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said.