Rudraprayag (U'Khand): A helicopter, with seven people on board, crashed early Sunday while returning from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, sources said.

There were seven persons on board.

The chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire, the sources said.

The chopper took off at 5.15 am for Guptkashi.

Further details are awaited.