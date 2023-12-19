Helicopter deployed; defence personnel begin rescue of stranded train passengers in TN

Madurai, Dec 19 (PTI) Defence personnel, by using helicopter have commenced rescue of train passengers stranded in flood-hit southern Tamil Nadu, an official said.

At Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people, was lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were brought inside the helicopter.

"The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued," a Southern Railway official said here.

Food packets dropped by an IAF chopper have been distributed to passengers by Railway Protection Force personnel.

All arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from Srivaikuntam. A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station.

Approximately, 800 passengers were stranded at Srivaikuntam, near Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur. PTI VGN ROH