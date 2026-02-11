Helicopter makes emergency landing at Palghar school ground after technical snag

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A chopper used for training made an emergency landing on a school ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district after developing a technical problem, officials said on Wednesday.

The helicopter was flying from Juhu in Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat, carrying four crew members, including the main pilot, a trainee pilot, and a technical engineer, an official said.

When the helicopter was flying over Safale on Tuesday, the pilot encountered a technical snag and decided to make an emergency landing in an open space.

The helicopter landed at Vidya Vaibhav High School ground in the area around 12.30 pm, he said.

The crew spoke to experts and fixed the problem. After halting for over half an hour, the chopper took off from the school ground and returned to Juhu, the official added. PTI DC NR