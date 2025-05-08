Helicopter on way to Gangotri crashes in Uttarakhand, six dead

Uttarkashi: A helicopter on way to the Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district on Thursday, killing six persons, including the pilot, and leaving one seriously injured, officials said.

Five women pilgrims were among the dead.

The private company helicopter, with seven persons on board, crashed over Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway at around 8:45 am and fell into a gorge about 200-250 metres deep, State Disaster Response Force said.

The helicopter had left Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun for Kharsali helipad. It was on way to Gangotri from there when it crashed, an official said.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said six people died on the spot. One of the helicopter occupants was seriously injured in the crash and has been identified as M. Bhaskar (51) from Andhra Pradesh. He has been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Three on board the helicopter were from Mumbai, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Those killed were identified as Kala Chandrakant Soni (61), Vijaya Reddy (57), Ruchi Agrawal (56), Radha Agrawal (79), Vedvati Kumari (48) and Capt Robin Singh (60). Capt Singh hailed from Gujarat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The administration has been instructed to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident, he said, adding he is constantly in touch with officials and monitoring the situation.

Officials said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash.

The helicopter belonged to AeroTrans Services Private Limited and the company's Bell helicopter was involved in the crash.

According to information available on aviation regulator DGCA's website, AeroTrans Services has two Bell helicopters and one Cessna aircraft.