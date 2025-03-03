Helicopter shuttle service, glass bridges proposed in Jharkhand budget to attract tourists

Ranchi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday proposed the launch of a heli-shuttle service and construction of glass bridges to promote tourism in the state.

State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore made the announcement while tabling the budget in the state assembly.

According to the minister, the government has proposed to start a helicopter shuttle service from Ranchi to religious destinations such as Deoghar, Basukinath, Rajrappa, Itkhori, and tourist spots like Betla National Park, Patratu Valley, and Sahibganj.

In addition, the government plans to construct glass bridges at popular tourist destinations such as Dasam, Hundru, Netarjat, and Patratu in 2025-26 fiscal. The budget also includes plans for ropeways in Jonha, Hundru, Kauleshwari, and Trikut.

"Peprwaghag Fall and Pandupuding tourist spot in Khunti district will be developed as an eco-tourism circuit. The government is also working to develop mining tourism in the state," Kishore said.

The government has proposed Rs 336.64 crore for the tourism department in the budget.

According to the economic survey tabled on February 28, tourist inflows—both domestic and international—are increasing in Jharkhand.

"In 2021, around 3.34 crore domestic tourists visited the state. It 2022, the inflow rose to around 3.83 crore. However, there was a decline in the number of national tourists in 2023, with around 3.58 crore tourists visiting the state," the survey stated.

As for the inflow of international tourists, only 1,637 visitors came to the state in 2021, likely due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"There was a large increase in the number in 2022, with around 1.92 lakh foreign tourists visiting Jharkhand. In 2023, the number dropped slightly to 1.89 lakh, but it still remained much higher compared to 2021. This shows that Jharkhand has made good progress in attracting international tourists," the survey added. PTI SAN SAN MNB