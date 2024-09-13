Helicopter 'theft' in Meerut kicks up storm; Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt

Meerut (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A police complaint about an alleged helicopter theft in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut threatened to blow up into a political storm before it was extinguished by police, which after a quick inquiry, put it down to a case of confusion.

Police said they had received a complaint from one Ravindra Singh, a pilot with SAR Aviation Service Private Limited, who alleged that his firm's helicopter was stolen. Singh claimed that the chopper was taken away in parts in a truck by some people in May. He claimed that he was assaulted when he confronted those people.

The report generated traction on social media and subsequently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, posted on X, citing the case of "helicopter theft" to slam the state's law and order.

"Till now, criminals in Uttar Pradesh were only dismantling the BJP's law and order through killings, robberies, dacoity and rape but now, there is news of a helicopter being dismantled and taken away in a truck in Meerut. This is also a question of airport security. What has happened to the security there?" the former chief minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

Police quickly responded, stating that Singh had made the complaint about the theft as he was unaware that the helicopter was sold off by SAR Aviation Service Private Limited to another firm.

"It was found that the helicopter in question was sold by Singh's company to another firm. The new owners transported the helicopter by truck on the day of the alleged theft. Singh was unaware of the sale," Circle Officer Antariksh Jain said.

He said the actions of the new company were "within legal boundaries" and there was no wrongdoing involved.

The allegations of assault and verbal abuse made by Singh were also not proved during the investigation, the officer said.

Prior to this, Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Vipin Tanda told reporters that the incident was not a theft but rather a dispute between two partners of the aviation company.

The complaint of theft was submitted by Singh at the Partapur police station. The complainant had claimed that on May 10, a mechanic had reported unauthorised disassembly of the helicopter parked at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Airstrip here, according police.

Singh had alleged that when he arrived, he found certain people dismantling the helicopter. These people then assaulted and threatened him before taking the helicopter away in a truck, police said.

When contacted over the phone through a number listed on the aviation company's website, one Captain G C Pandey, who described himself as the director of SAR Aviation Service Private Limited, said: "I do not know how it all started. There is no security or safety lapse." Asked about Singh's complaint, Pandey said he was not aware of it.

"I do not have a clue. As for Ravindra Singh, he is no longer with our company," he said.

Pandey said the helicopter that kicked up such a storm was sold in 2023 itself. PTI COR KIS MAN RC