Helicopters carrying BJP leaders with vote-bank politics in mind hovering over J'khand: CM

Ranchi, Oct 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on opposition BJP, alleging that helicopters carrying its leaders were hovering over the entire region, as they “keep visiting the state for playing vote-bank politics” ahead of the assembly polls.

Soren, while laying the foundation stones and launching projects worth around Rs 1,241 crore at Bokaro, asserted that the ruling JMM-led coalition was busy executing development projects in the larger interest of people.

"Helicopters carrying BJP leaders are hovering over Jharkhand. They only indulge in vote-bank politics in the state. Neither they nor officials under them are sensitive to the needs of the tribals and the poor. They are concerned only about votes," he said.

Soren also alleged that a massive conspiracy was hatched against the JMM-led government and its leaders, and he was put behind bars to “stall the development work” in Jharkhand.

"They (BJP) have unleashed all central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected government, but we shall not stop. We had been impacted by Covid for two years and faced many challenges, but our development work continues unabated," the CM said, elaborating on schemes like the 'Maiya Samman Yojna'.

He said a large number of programmes launched by his government was benefiting all sections of the society in the state.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand are due later this year. PTI NAM RBT