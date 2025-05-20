Helipad constructed in Himachal's Hamirpur dist at a cost of Rs 1.10 cr

Hamirpur (HP), May 20 (PTI) A Helipad has been constructed in the Bumblu area of Barsar assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The construction work of the helipad started in 2022 during the tenure of the BJP government. At present, the helipad has been completely closed for the movement of outsiders and a security wall has been erected all around the helipad.

Track construction for landing and take off, VIP and waiting room toilets have been constructed in the helipad, he said.

The helipad would help the people at large besides leaders and senior officers travelling by air will be able to land in Bamblu by helicopter.

Earlier, whenever a chief minister or Union minister used to reach the assembly constituency, his helicopter had to land in Bhota or Shahtalai but now the facility will be available in Bumblu itself, he added.

Former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur is the sitting MP from Hamirpur. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS