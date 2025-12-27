Helipads at Katra, Shiv Khori near completion, services likely from next year: J&K L-G Sinha

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The construction of helipads at Katra and Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is in its final phase, and devotees are likely to avail heli-services between the two religious centres during the Maha Shivratri next year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sinha also expressed hope that the proposed heli-connectivity from Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills, to the Shiv Khori shrine would ease travel for the pilgrims.

Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the L-G lauded the varsity for its distinguished contributions to India’s educational landscape and its steadfast commitment to public welfare.

He also entrusted the university to provide scientific solutions for the challenges faced by the Union territory.

In light of the recent devastating natural calamities, the L-G urged the university to prioritise research into advanced early-warning systems for cloudbursts, landslides and floods.

He also emphasised the importance of sustainable infrastructure and called for dedicated research on the recycling and reuse of road and construction materials.

“The construction of helipads at Katra and Shiv Khori is entering its final phase. I am hopeful that the devotees will be able to avail heli-services from Katra to the Shiv Khori Shrine during the upcoming Maha Shivratri (February 15, 2026),” Sinha said.

The L-G, who is also the chancellor of the university, said the Vaishno Devi shrine board has undertaken the construction of the Shankaracharya Temple along with five other temples in the district, while an international museum of the goddess is set to be established in Katra.

At the convocation, 821 degrees were awarded, including 228 master's, 26 doctorates, and 567 undergraduate degrees.

Medals were conferred upon 25 meritorious students, 10 students received the Infosys Foundation Prize for Excellence, while a certificate of distinction was awarded to 11 students.

In his address, Sinha urged the university to redesign the courses for Dogri and Vedic studies to make these subjects more engaging and contemporary to attract more students. PTI TAS ARI