Helium gas cylinder explodes in TN's Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) Jan 19 (PTI) A cylinder filled with helium gas for balloons exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai here, police said on Monday.

Three people were found unconscious at the explosion site and were taken to the nearby hospital, where they are being examined, a police official said, refuting rumours of death.

Four others were also injured and admitted to a hospital, the official added.

The incident occurred inside a small shop that sells balloons filled with helium gas.

The festival, called ‘Aatru Thiruvizha’ in Tamil, which is often celebrated on the fifth day of the Tamil month of 'Thai' (Thai Poosam), in districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi, marking the end of the Pongal harvest festival, draws a huge crowd. PTI JR KH