'Helmet Bank' initiative launched for motorcyclists in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) To promote helmet usage among two-wheeler riders, a field-level "Helmet Bank" initiative was launched by the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate here on Monday.

As part of the initiative, riders found travelling without a helmet are given an option to borrow a helmet free of cost on the spot by submitting their basic details. They are required to return the helmet within 24-hours after purchasing a new helmet, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I (Malkajgiri) K Rahul Reddy said.

The objective is to ensure immediate compliance, protect the rider’s life, and encourage responsible riding behaviour instead of focusing only on punitive action, Reddy explained.

"The initiative is meant to create a positive thought among bikers to use helmets as a safety measure, not out of fear of getting a traffic challan. We have started the Helmet Bank initiative to address the issue in a positive manner," the DCP told reporters.

The initiative has been implemented at key traffic junctions across the Malkajgiri Zone, and is aimed at preventing head injuries, saving lives, building public trust through positive policing, and creating lasting behavioural change, an official release said.

This initiative also reinforces the ongoing "Arrive Alive" road safety campaign of Telangana Police, which emphasises that wearing a helmet is essential for every trip, irrespective of distance, it further said.

Malkajgiri Traffic Police appealed to all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets regularly and support the mission of safer roads.