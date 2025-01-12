Helmet rule comes into force in Puducherry

Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) Puducherry police on Sunday started enforcing the rule relating to compulsory wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders.

The police had announced that the wearing of helmets was mandatory and failure to adhere to the rule would invite a fine of Rs 1,000.

One could see two-wheeler riders in several areas wearing helmets. Weekend tourists were seen using helmets to avoid being penalised by the traffic police.

A senior police officer told PTI that the police were not tough against those avoiding helmets as the current Pongal festival season would normally involve a substantial number of vehicle users.

"We would be stern after the Pongal festival as there would be no compromise on ensuring accident-free traffic in the Union Territory," the officer said.

In the past, attempts were made by the traffic police to make helmet wearing compulsory. But there was opposition to it and hence the initiative of the police was kept in abeyance. However, the helmet rule has now been implemented in the larger interest of the safety of the vehicle riders.

Puducherry has been registering a rise in the number of scooters, motor cycles and other types of two wheelers on the roads. Even pillion riders should also wear helmets, according to the order of the police department.

Government employees were particularly asked to use helmets and the heads of the departments were asked to give clear instructions to the staff.

When Kiran Bedi, a former IPS officer, was the Lieutenant Governor here, she was keen that helmets should be compulsorily used. At one stage, she herself was present in several areas directing the vehicle riders to use helmets.

The present Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, who kickstarted a campaign on Friday to generate awareness among the people about the need to wear helmets, stated that wearing helmets would prevent serious head injuries and also prevent fatalities.

He called upon the people to strictly follow the circular on compulsory wearing of helmets as part of road safety. PTI COR KH