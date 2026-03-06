Help daughters 'trapped' by men assuming fake identities, Gujarat Dy CM tells women at temple event

Vadodara, Mar 6 (PTI) Without mentioning the term "love jihad", Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday urged women to help "trapped daughters" who fall prey to men with fake identities.

Speaking at the 'Kalash Yatra' of Rameshwar Mahadev Temple here, Sanghavi said the BJP government in the state is moving ahead with strength to take strict action against criminals involved in such cases.

Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women of other religions into relationships and marriage to get them to convert to Islam. There have also been cases of women becoming victims of men who assume fake identities to hide the inter-faith aspect of the relationship.

"If our daughters fall victim innocently, then you women must come forward like Laxmibai (legendary ruler of Jhansi known for her valour). Resolve to save the trapped daughter. If you stand with her instead of criticizing her, no one will be able to think of harassing her," Sanghavi said.

Highlighting the state government's resolve to curb such incidents, the Deputy CM said police have been successful in rescuing several such women in many districts.

On the occasion, the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav) of idols of Bhagwan Khatu Shyam, Sanwariya Sethji and Bharat Mata was held as per Vedic rituals.

Later in the day, Sanghavi also participated in the District Planning Committee meeting held at the Vadodara collector's office.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said, "During the meeting, approval was given to the district's planning for the current year. I also discussed future development plans with the concerned officials and provided necessary suggestions to ensure that the citizens of Vadodara district receive maximum facilities and benefits." PTI KVM PD BNM