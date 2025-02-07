Help develop lakes, green spaces in Thane, Dy CM Shinde tells builders

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday urged real estate developers and construction firms to play an active role in developing Thane's lakes and green spaces.

Speaking after inaugurating the 22nd CREDAI-MCHI exhibition here, Shinde said Thane is known as the "city of lakes".

"The city has transformed and has abundance of green cover now. Pollution too has reduced. The Yeoor Hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and several lakes keep the city beautiful. But we need to do more, especially in tree plantation. Builders and developers must partner with Thane Municipal Corporation to adopt and develop parks, islands, public utilities around these lakes," Shinde said.

Speaking on the occasion, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said measures were being taken to mitigate traffic woes in the city. PTI COR BNM