Help Himachal with open mind: Pratibha Singh to PM Modi

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term in office, and hoped the Centre would help the state with an open mind.

She also demanded a special economic package for the hill state.

"After the elections, the phase of allegations and counter-allegations is over, so the Central government should help the state with an open mind now," Singh said in a statement here.

"Any government elected in a democracy is big part of the public opinion and it should be fully respected and democratic values should not be violated at any level in the country," the state Congress president said.

Noting that rising inflation and unemployment are two problems which should be solved soon, she said the prime minister should take immediate steps towards fulfilling all promises made to the people of the country and the state.

The Congress government in the state has helped the people affected by natural disaster with its limited resources in every possible way and the central government should give some special economic help to the state, she said.

She also demanded a package for industrial development so that the state can move forward towards becoming economically self-reliant.

The BJP won all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.