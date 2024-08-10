Help needy without delay, UP CM Adityanath tells officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple here met several people and listened to their grievances, directing officials for their prompt resolution.

The CM emphasised that there should be no delay in assisting those in need and ensuring that eligible individuals benefit from the government's welfare schemes. He warned officials that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

"If any issues arise at any level, they should be identified and resolved. If a case is deliberately kept pending, accountability should be established, and an appropriate action should be taken against those responsible," he said.

The CM heard the grievances of around 400 people and gave necessary instructions to officials for their resolution. When some individuals complained about land encroachment, the chief minister directed officials to take strict action against the land mafia and those involved in such illegal activities, according to a statement.

Several people attended the 'Janata Darshan' seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. In response, the CM instructed officials to expedite the process of obtaining the hospital estimates and submit them to the government.

He assured them that adequate help would be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for treatment, according to the statement.

Earlier, Adityanath visited the Gorakhnath Temple complex, including the temple's cowshed (Gaushala).