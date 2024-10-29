Help release prisoners held without trial: Srinagar MP to Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Srinagar Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Tuesday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to facilitate the release of prisoners "who have been held without trial" to ensure justice.

In a letter to the CM, Mehdi, a Shia leader from the National Conference, listed out some suggestions for the government "that could greatly impact the welfare of our society." The same priorities were also a part of the NC's manifesto for the assembly elections.

In the letter, which he shared on his X account, Mehdi congratulated Abdullah on assuming the office of Chief Minister.

"This is a significant opportunity to lead with vision and integrity, and I wish you success in fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this esteemed position.

"As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people's mandate and to align your government's actions with the aspirations of the citizens," he said.

The MP said that considering the "plight of prisoners who are held without trial" is an urgent matter.

"Your government should prioritise efforts to facilitate their release, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. This action would resonate deeply with those who value fairness and due process," he said.

On reservation in government jobs, the community leader said it is essential to revisit the recent reservation policies as a balanced approach to foster inclusivity.

He said that a swift filling of government vacancies should be a priority.

Mehdi also said that with winter approaching, it is vital to address the "high electricity tariffs that burden consumers," even as he urged Abdullah to reconsider the verification process for government jobs.

"The existing verification process/procedure are overly harsh and often penalise individuals for actions they did not commit. This procedure should be reconsidered to ensure they are fair and just for all applicants," he said. PTI SSB VN VN