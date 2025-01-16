Help us restore peace, all issues can be discussed politically: Manipur CM tells people

Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to help his government restore peace and asserted that all core issues can be discussed politically and diplomatically.

Conflict will not help resolve the issues, he said.

Speaking at a programme here, Singh said, "There must be a fault on our part as well. We have been working by taking advice from others. What is happening in the state is not good. However, with the cooperation and efforts of many, normalcy has mostly returned." More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023.

"Let's hope full normalcy returns soon, let's pray to God for that. Without a division between the hills and the valley, let's try to restore peace. We are all Manipuris. We are all Indians," he said.

Singh also said, "All the core issues can be discussed politically and diplomatically. Solutions must be found. Conflict cannot bring anything good." Replying to media queries on bomb attacks at Kangchup Phayeng in Imphal West district on Tuesday night, Singh said, "It is very unfortunate and a rare incident. In the last five or six months, no violence has happened. Police are investigating the incident and will find out who is involved in it. Necessary legal actions will be taken up." PTI CORR BDC