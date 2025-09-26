HelpAge India launches 'AdvantAge60' campaign to redefine ageing, honour senior achievers

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) HelpAge India on Friday launched its campaign 'AdvantAge60: Powering Aspirations' Active, Enabled & Empowered' to mark the International Day of Older Persons, calling for a shift in how society views ageing and recognising the untapped potential of India's 140 million elderly citizens.

The campaign by the Delhi-based NGO was unveiled at the India International Centre in the presence of actor and artist Raghubir Yadav.

The chief guest, centenarian and Padma Bhushan awardee Professor E. V. Chitnis, who helped establish India's space research programme with Vikram Sarabhai, joined virtually.

"We began space science research with a vision to help India excel. No one instructed us; we simply seized the opportunities before us," Chitnis said, adding that today's youth need an enabling environment to flourish.

HelpAge India CEO Rohit Prasad said the initiative is aimed at creating meaningful opportunities for elders to remain active and contribute.

"It is vital that we recognise the potential and promise of life after sixty. Let age not become a barrier, but instead reimagine ageing as a stage of life with a renewed purpose," he said.