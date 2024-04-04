Helping Modi return as PM for 3rd term national responsibility: Nadda tells Uttarakhand voters

Pithoragarh, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda Thursday said it is the "national responsibility" of the people of Uttarakhand to again give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP in order to help Narendra Modi return as prime minister for a third term.

Advertisment

He appealed to the people of the hill state to help make India the third biggest economy in the world by voting for the BJP.

"It is your national responsibility," Nadda told his first election meeting in Uttarakhand here in support of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat.

Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Advertisment

"If you help him get a third term as PM by ensuring the BJP's victory in all five seats, he will make India the third biggest economy," he said.

He said in the Lok Sabha elections, the people have to choose between scammers and those who understood their pain and took major steps towards development, empowering the poor and the women.

Nadda alleged that for four decades, the Congress only cheated the veterans over the issue of 'one rank, one pension', a demand fulfilled only after Modi became the prime minister.

Advertisment

The BJP chief said only scams were committed under the Congress-led UPA. No one could have imagined that the hill districts like Almora and Pithoragarh will have medical colleges, but it has become a reality under the BJP government, he added.

Development projects worth Rs 41,000 crore are underway in Uttarakhand at present including the Rs 12,000-crore Char Dham all-weather road project and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line projects, he said.

Vande Bharat trains are running from Dehradun and air services have been launched from Pithoragarh, Nadda said.

Advertisment

He praised Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for giving the state the distinction of passing a bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said Nadda is an inspiration for crores of BJP workers.

He is the man behind the slogan "Abki baar 400 paar" which is inspiring every worker of the organisation, the Uttarakhand chief minister. PTI ALM TIR KSS KSS