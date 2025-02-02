Helpline to assist senior citizens restarted in J-K

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The Elder Line helpline has been restarted by the department of social welfare here to provide support and assistance to senior citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The helpline number 14567 was activated on Saturday and will be available daily from 8 am to 8 pm, the official said.

He said a dedicated team of trained counsellors will offer emotional support, legal guidance, and information on welfare schemes, ensuring that elderly individuals receive the care and assistance they need.

Director of Social Welfare Department Jammu Rupesh Kumar, said the re-launch of Elderline reaffirms the commitment of the department to the well-being of senior citizens in the Union Territory.

“Many elderly individuals face loneliness, legal struggles, and difficulty in accessing welfare schemes. This helpline will serve as a crucial support system, offering them the necessary guidance and assistance,” he said. PTI TAS NB