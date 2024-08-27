Hema committee report: All 17 members, including Mohanlal, resign from AMMA

New Delhi: Actor Mohanlal on Tuesday resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the fallout of the Justice Hema committee report on sexual harassment and assault cases in the Malayalam film industry.

As per reports, all the members of the executive committee of AMMA submitted their joint resignation.

A statement issued by the Mohanlal-led AMMA stated, "In the context of the sexual accusations faced by some of the officials of the administrative committee of the 'Amma' organization in the social-visual-print media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of 'Amma' resigns in front of its moral responsibility. The general meeting will be held in two months and the new administrative committee will be elected. The existing Governing Body will continue as an interim system to ensure uninterrupted access to the esteemed members of 'AMMA' on the first day of 'AMMA' and help in health treatment and to co-ordinate the office work till the half meeting. We are hopeful that 'Amma' will have a new leadership to renew and strengthen 'Amma'. Thanks to everyone, for criticizing and correcting."

Sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry | Actor Mohanlal-led A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) resigns collectively. All 17 executive members, including Mohanlal, have resigned. pic.twitter.com/htSq3L7eRH — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.

What is Hema Committee report?

Justice Hema Committee report released on 19 August sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work.

The report highlighted the widespread nature of the issue, sparking concerns about the safety and well-being of female professionals in the industry.

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the government-appointed panel in 2019 that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, comprises explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment being faced by women.