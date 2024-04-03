Hema Malini prays at Yamuna bank in Mathura ahead of filing nomination papers

Mathura (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and third-time candidate from Mathura Hema Malini performed a 'puja' at the Vishram Ghat of the Yamuna here on Wednesday, a day before she files her nomination papers.

Advertisment

"I will continue to make efforts for making the holy Yamuna pollution free," the actor-politician told reporters after performing the Yamuna Pujan.

Malini has been an MP twice from Mathura (2014 and 2019) and is contesting from the constituency in Uttar Pradesh for a third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi, she said the Yamuna river remains polluted as the Delhi government did not take interest in the novel 'Namami Gange' scheme of central government.

Advertisment

The BJP is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

Malini said the Yamuna flows through Delhi (into Uttar Pradesh) and there major drains empty into the river. "I will make every effort to persuade the Delhi government to make the Yamuna pollution free in Delhi," Malini said.

According to a party source, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to accompany Hema Malini to her nomination filing on Thursday.

April 4 is the last date for filing nomination papers in Mathura, which goes to polls in the second phase of seven-phase election (April 26). PTI COR CDN ANB ANB ANB ANB