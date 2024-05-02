Hemant Godse, Bharati Pawar, Shrikant Shinde file nominations

Nashik, May 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse and Union minister Dr Bharati Pawar on Thursday filed their nominations for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies in north Maharashtra, respectively.

Shiv Sena candidate Shrikant Shinde -- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son -- also filed his nomination in Kalyan constituency near Mumbai.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP took out a grand procession before Dr Pawar and Godse, both sitting MPs, filed their papers at the Nashik collector's office.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, district guardian minister Dadaji Bhuse, state ministers Girish Mahajan, Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders of the alliance were present on the occasion.

Shinde expressed confidence that Nashik and Dindori were bastions of the Shiv Sena and both the Mahayuti candidates will win with huge margins as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved in ten years what Congress could not do in 60 years.

Godse, notably, had defeated Chhagan Bhujbal from Nashik in 2014, and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal in 2019. Chhagan Bhujbal was keen on contesting from the seat this time, but pulled out of the race later.

Godse's main rival in the election would be Rajabhau Waje of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Bharati Pawar was earlier with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). She joined the BJP and won from Dindori in 2019 in the first attempt, and was also made a Union Minister of State for Health.

Dr Pawar will face Dr Bhaskar Bhagare of NCP (SP).

In Kalyan, chief minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis held a massive roadshow for Shrikant Shinde, the sitting MP, before he filed his nomination. PTI PR COR KRK