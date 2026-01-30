Hemant govt 'fearing defeat', announced no party-based municipal elections: Aditya Sahu

Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu on Friday claimed that the Hemant government, "out of fear of defeat", has announced that the municipal elections will not be held on a party basis.

He made this statement at an organisational meeting here, which was aimed at discussing preparations for the upcoming civic polls to 48 urban local bodies across the state.

"The Hemant government, out of fear of defeat, has announced that the elections will not be held on a party basis. Along with announcing that the elections will be conducted by ballot, the state government has conspired to influence them administratively. We must foil this conspiracy," Sahu said.

He said that the credit for the upcoming municipal elections in the state goes to the strictness of the court and the BJP's continuous movement—from the streets to the assembly—on this issue. Democracy is being strangled in the municipal areas of the state.

The administrative machinery is dominant. There is no one to listen to the people's problems. In such a situation, there is a need to resolve to ensure the victory of service-oriented and public-welfare-dedicated candidates with nationalist thinking in the upcoming municipal elections, Sahu stated.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi said that there is a situation of "zero development" in the state. However, in the municipal elections, there is a need to ensure the victory of candidates who do not believe in appeasement, whose thinking is dedicated to development, and who are committed to making the state's municipal areas corruption-free.

"We have told the workers that there is a need to work hard so that win of our own people could be ensured. As you know, the civic polls are not being held on party symbol and the party does not conduct official campaigning for this. But we are appealing to the workers that they should fight unitedly," Marandi said.

On the preparations for the civic polls, former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Rajesh Thakur said that all parties are preparing in their own ways.

"We had instructed the District Congress Committees (DCC) to send names of candidates who would contest the elections strongly. All such names have now reached us," Thakur said.

He further said that this time the election is not being held on party symbols. In such a situation, workers also have the opportunity to contest elections without the support of any party.

Still, discussions will be held with our alliance partner JMM on this matter regarding how to proceed further and to ensure coordination between workers of both sides, Thakur said. PTI RPS RPS RG