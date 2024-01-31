Hemant Soren arrested by ED in money laundering case

New Delhi: Following the second questioning for over six hours on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to a land grab scam.

Advertisment

The ED officials accompanied Soren to Raj Bhawan where he submitted his resignation as CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan before arresting him formally.

He arrived at his residence after from Raj Bhavan.

The ED has so far arrested 14 people in a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

An employee of the Jharkhand land revenue department, Bhanu Prasad Prasad, was also arrested by the agency in the case.

The ED investigation pertains to "huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/ bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores".