Hemant Soren betrayed all his near ones: Shivraj

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren "for betraying all his near ones", citing the mistreatment of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as an example.

Chouhan alleged that Hemant Soren would go to any length to remain in power, using a cryptic Hindi verse to describe him, "Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Hemant ne thaga nahi" (There is no such close one who has not been betrayed by Hemant).

Chouhan, who arrived in Ranchi, said, "Champai Soren has expressed his pain ...He is one of the founder members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha who worked with its supremo Shibu Soren but the way he was insulted, anybody will be hurt." Chouhan also referenced the expulsion of Sita Soren, Hemant’s sister-in-law, from the JMM for "anti-party activities." Sita, a three-term MLA, had joined the BJP in March 2023, citing feelings of "isolation" from the JMM following her husband's death in 2009.

Meanwhile Champai Soren reiterated in Chaibasa that he was going to start a fresh chapter of his life.

"My political career has been long. I am going to start a new chapter. I have expressed my views through my post. I won't break the organisation JMM which I formed. Earlier, I thought I would retire from politics but yesterday I changed my mind after an appeal from 30-40,000 people from my village. I won't quit politics," Champai Soren said.

Champai Soren, known as 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his role in the creation of Jharkhand, mentioned the possibility of forming a new political party or joining an existing one if he finds a suitable partner.

Amid speculations that he might join the BJP, the veteran politician had said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.

Champai Soren assumed office as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation letter to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for the third time.