Hemant Soren Cabinet a 'U-turn' govt: Raghubar Das

Jamshedpur, Sep 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Wednesday described the Hemant Soren Cabinet as a "U-turn" government after it decided to hold the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) competitive examination in two stages -preliminary and mains.

The previous BJP government in Jharkhand had decided to hold the JSSC examination in two stages - preliminary and mains.

The proverb 'Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye' (ending up at the same point it started making round the circle) applies perfectly to Soren government after the state Cabinet on Tuesday decided to hold the JSSC examinations in two stages, the former CM said on X.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised rules, and as per the new arrangement, in case the number of candidates appearing for graduate-level technical or special qualification examination was 50,000 or more, the examination will be held in two phases and in a single phase if the number is less than 50,000.

Earlier, the Soren government had invalidated the decision by the previous BJP government and decided to hold the JSSC examination in a single phase, which was not practical, Das said.

Similarly, our domicile policy was criticised by the Soren government, and now they have accepted that our (previous govt) residential policy was correct, he claimed.

Das claimed that the Hemant Soren government had copied our liquor policy and now brought about a change in the JSSC examination pattern only to make the examination pattern of our government applicable.

Soon after forming the government, Soren had "overturned our policies and guidelines, but now he understood that our policies were in the interest of the state, its people and youths", Das claimed. PTI BS RG