Hemant Soren condoles Sitaram Yechury's death

Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying his demise was a great loss for Indian politics.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday, following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

"His departure is a great loss for Indian politics. He was a skilled politician, thinker and a leader dedicated to the interests of the people," Soren said in a post on X.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences, he said, "I pray to Marang Buru to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss." Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also expressed grief over Yechury's death.

"His death is a big loss to the communist movement in India. Yechury was playing an important role in communist unity and strengthening the INDIA bloc against the BJP," he said.