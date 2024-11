Hemant Soren conspiring to give reservation to Muslims through backdoor: Shah

Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying he is "conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels with the help of Congress" and warned that the BJP would thwart any such attempt.

He also held Soren "responsible" for the declining tribal population.

"Hemant Soren is trying to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor with the support from Congress. I warn that BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed," Shah said addressing a rally at Jharkhand's Dumka.

He alleged that the Jharkhand government is patronising infiltration for vote bank and said "Hemant Soren is responsible for declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here which will not be allowed." Shah said former PM Manmohan Singh gave Rs 84,000 crore to Jharkhand in 10 years, whereas PM Modi gave Rs 3.90 lakh crore to the state.

He said: "Hemant Soren indulged in corruption and loot of funds but will be bid adieu on November 23. Greed of power forced Hemant Soren to sit "on lap" of RJD-Cong which "opposed" creation of Jharkhand.

Shah promised that BJP after being voted to power will set up so many industries so that not a single youth would be required to migrate to other places in search of livelihood.

He the BJP government will ensure rehabilitation plans first before displacing people for projects.

He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, Jharkhand was freed from Naxalism and whatever is remaining will be eradicated by March 2025. PTI NAM/SAN MNB RG