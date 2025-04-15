Hemant Soren elected as JMM central president, Shibu Soren made 'founding patron'

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Tuesday elected as the central president of the ruling JMM, while his father Shibu Soren was made the "founding patron" of the party, a JMM leader said.

Shibu Soren had been the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's chief for the past 38 years, while his son Hemant served the party as its executive president since 2015, he said.

Senior party leader Nalin Soren proposed the name of Shibu Soren as the founding patron during the JMM's 13th Central Convention, which was seconded by Stephen Marandi.

Thereafter, Shibu Soren proposed the name of Hemant Soren as the central president of JMM, which was passed unanimously.