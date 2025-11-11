Hemant Soren flags off 'Run for Jharkhand' event to mark state foundation week

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Jharkhand' event from Ranchi's Morabadi Ground to mark the beginning of the state foundation week celebrations.

The state will celebrate its 25th foundation day on November 15, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The Jharkhand government has decided to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state as foundation week, which commenced on Tuesday.

The run, which started from Vapu Vatika in Morabadi, concluded at Sainik Market, covering a distance of around 5 km.

Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar, Ranchi's BJP MLA C P Singh, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Jharkhand chief minister will also launch a blood donation campaign on November 12 during the state foundation week. PTI SAN ACD