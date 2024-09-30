Hemant Soren govt attempting to make Odia extinct in Jharkhand: Odisha CM

Chaibasa, Sep 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged that efforts were being made by the Hemant Soren government to make the Odia language "extinct" in Jharkhand.

Addressing a rally in Jagannathpur in West Singhbhum district as part of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', he claimed that the condition of Odia-speaking people in Jharkhand was like "second-class citizens".

"Odisha and Jharkhand were together at one point in time. Though they have become two separate states, they continue to remain one even today," he said.

"The condition of Odia-speaking people is like second-class citizens. Though it is the responsibility of the Soren government, the Odia language remains neglected. The state government instead of appointing Odia teachers is making efforts to make the language extinct. The Soren government is conspiring to make the language extinct," he alleged.

He said appointments of Odia teachers would be approved and their honorarium would be doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month if the BJP was voted to power in Jharkhand.

"Their arrears would also be cleared, and Odia students will be provided textbooks free of cost," he said, promising new school buildings where the language is taught.

Advocating for a "double-engine government" in Jharkhand, Majhi said the BJP was fulfilling the poll promises it made in Odisha after coming to power there.

Jagannathpur is located near the Jharkhand-Odisha border and has a significant Odia-speaking population.