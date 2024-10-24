Hemant Soren govt deadlier than cyclonic storm Dana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, saying it is "deadlier than severe cyclonic storm Dana" and warned that if re-elected, it would wreak havoc in the state.

He criticised the coalition for "corruption, destruction and loot" during its five-year rule and alleged that the Hemant Soren government has already caused significant harm to Jharkhand.

"The Hemant Soren coalition government is deadlier than 'Dana'. While the severe cyclonic storm will disappear after two days, the Hemant Soren government, if voted to power again, will wreak havoc and destruction," the Union Agriculture Minister, who is also BJP in-charge of the assembly election in the eastern state, told a rally in Ranchi.

He emphasised that time has come to uproot the coalition government, as assembly elections in Jharkhand are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. PTI NAM MNB