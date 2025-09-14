Hemant Soren govt 'lacks' willpower to implement PESA Act: Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Sep 14 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday alleged that the Hemant Soren-led government was "insensitive" towards the tribal community and "lacked the willpower" to implement the PESA (Panchayat extension of scheduled area) Act.

Addressing the 'Adivasi Maha Darbar' here, Soren said he had reviewed the Pesa Act during his tenure as chief minister and had included some special provisions to empower the traditional gram sabha financially, but the present dispensation did not want to implement it at all.

Soren said he had announced to plough land in Nagri in Ranchi on August 24 during the International indigenous day function and challenged the government to stop it.

"All attempts were made in the state, including Kolhan and Santhal Paragana regions, to stop his supporters, but we succeeded to plough on a piece of land the government want to develop the RIMS-II project on agricultural land," he said.

He called upon the tribal community to unite to launch another movement to protect our tradition, identity and culture like our ancestors Baba Tilka Majhi, Sidho-Kanho, Poto Ho, Chand Bhairav, and Birsa Munda did.

Hitting out at Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, he said the government did not want to empower our tribal self-rule system but indulge the tribal community in "abua-abua" (our own), so that no one could raise a question.

Soren said, "We adivasis are the owners of this land, but some forces want us to be dependent on some grants and foodgrains of ration (stores). If our lands are protected and irrigation systems strengthened, we adivasis have the capacity to feed ten families." Commenting on the pattern of 'Daanpatra' (deed of covenant) to grab tribal land, Soren said a piece of paper was being used to bypass the Chotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Acts, meant to safeguard tribal lands, to loot our land.

He warned that a "Baisi" (grand meeting of the tribal community) has been convened on December 22 at Bhognadih in Dumka district to chalk out the future course of action to get back tribal land looted through Daanpatra. PTI BS RG