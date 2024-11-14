Hemant Soren govt's countdown has begun after first phase of polls: Shah in Jharkhand

Gandey (Jharkhand), Nov 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying his "government's countdown" has begun in Jharkhand after the first phase of polling in the Assembly elections.

Advertisment

He claimed that the BJP was confident of forming the government in Jharkhand.

Accusing Soren and JMM-led coalition leaders of plundering Jharkhand's rich mineral and other resources, Shah alleged they have also devoured Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre for the state's poor.

"The countdown for Hemant Soren government has begun in Jharkhand. We will prevent Hemant Soren from distributing peoples' looted money among corrupt leaders. Each and every paisa looted from people will be returned to the state's treasury," Shah said addressing a rally in Gandey.

Advertisment

He said the Centre has sent Rs 3.90 lakh crore for Jharkhand’s poor which was "devoured by the corrupt JMM-led dispensation".

He alleged that tribal, OBC population is dwindling in Jharkhand due to infiltration under Hemant Soren's nose.

"The population of tribals, OBCs is dwindling in Jharkhand due to rampant infiltration under Hemant Soren's nose but Kalpana Soren seeks vote bank from them," Shah alleged.

Advertisment

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is the JMM legislator from Gandey.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he "failed" to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya so far despite the BJP restored 'Ram Lala' in temple after residing for 500 years in a tent. PTI NAM/SAN RG