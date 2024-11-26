Advertisment
National

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets PM Modi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his first visit to the national capital after leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader led the alliance, which included the Congress, the RJD and the Left, to a comprehensive win over the BJP-led alliance.

He is set to take the oath of office for a second term.

Narendra Modi Jharkhand Hemant Soren Jharkhand elections
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe