Hemant Soren quotes couplet, takes dig at BJP

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday quoted a couplet by renowned poet Nafas Ambalvi to take an apparent dig at the BJP, asserting that it might think his “flight is short” but he believed otherwise.

Soren posted the couplet and his photographs on 'X', sporting a white kurta and pyjama with a beard, before going to his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh.

The Jharkhand High Court had on Friday denied bail to Soren, dismissing his writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), but allowed him to attend uncle Rajaram Soren's last rites on May 6 in police custody.

"'Use gumman hai ki meri udaan kuch kam hai, mujhe yakin hai ki ye aasman kuch kam hai' (They think my flight is short, but I believe the sky is a little less),” Soren posted on X.

In the photographs, Soren is seen with family members, including his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, mother and wife.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The former chief minister moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the ED.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would look at the request and that Soren's plea for interim bail was set to come up for hearing on May 7.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said polling in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha elections will commence on May 13 and he should be allowed to campaign for his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). PTI NAM RBT