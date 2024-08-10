Hemant Soren shares prisoner's stamp, terming it a symbol of current challenges in democracy

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday shared a post of prisoner's stamp on his hand and termed it a symbol of current challenges in democracy.

The stamp was put on his hand (by the jail authorities) when he was released from jail, he said.

"Today, on the occasion of my birthday, the memory of the past one year is imprinted in my heart - that is the prisoner's stamp - which was put on my hand when I was released from jail. This mark is not just of mine, but a symbol of the current challenges of our democracy," Soren wrote in the social media post.

Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi on June 28 after the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

"When an elected chief minister can be put in jail for 150 days without any proof, complaint or crime, then what will they do with the common tribals, dalits, oppressed people - I don't need to say this," he added.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31, minutes after he resigned as chief minister.

"Today, I am even more determined and I strengthen my resolve to fight for the rights of every exploited, deprived, dalit, backward, tribal and indigenous persons," he said.

The CM said he would raise his voice for every person, community, who have been suppressed, denied justice and is being harassed on the basis of colour, community, food habits, clothing and others.

"We have to unite and build a society where the law is equal for all, where there is no misuse of power," he said.

He said that the path will not be easy.

"We will have to face many challenges. But I am confident that together we can overcome these challenges. Because our country's unity and diversity is our strength," he said. PTI SAN RG