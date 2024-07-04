Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third time

Ranchi, Jul 4 (PTI) JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Thursday, a week after he was released on bail in a money laundering case, and asserted that “people intoxicated with power” tried to silence him, but now the voice of the state will be strengthened.

Hemant Soren replaced Champai Soren, who resigned on Wednesday after a brief stint of nearly five months as the Jharkhand chief minister.

Hemant was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here. This is the third time the JMM leader has taken oath as the state chief minister.

Champai was also present in the swearing-in ceremony along with family members of Hemant Soren and others.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the chief minister, shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

He became the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

Soren became the chief minister for the first time in 2013 and was in power for a year and five months. After the December 2019 assembly elections, he was again at the top post but had to resign in January this year.

After taking the oath, Soren praised his predecessor Champai, saying he discharged his duties well.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Hemant Soran in a video message said: “People intoxicated with power tried to silence me, but now the voice of Jharkhand’s residents will be strengthened.” "I was arrested on January 31... I had given a message to you about how the opposition hatched a conspiracy against me and how they succeeded in their evil designs. They attempted to keep me in jail for a long time but I chose to take resort of the legal battle. You supported me on the streets. Finally, justice was delivered and I was released clean," Soren said in the video clip, posted on X and other social media platforms.

The JMM leader also said that he was given an opportunity to serve the people in 2019 but "the conspirators could not digest that a tribal youth could reach such heights and finally on January 31, I was removed on false charges. There could be delay in God's plans but ultimately truth prevails".

Soren said he was ready to serve the people of Jharkhand with dedication.

After taking the oath, Chief Minister Hemant Soren garlanded the statue of Sidhu-Kanhu at Morabadi and offered floral tribute to the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk.

Later, he reached the state secretariat and assumed the charge of chief minister.

No decision has been taken about Hemant Soren’s cabinet.

Asked about the council of ministers, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party was yet to decide who will join the cabinet and the high command will decide about the party representation in the state government.

A celebration erupted outside the Raj Bhavan after Soren took oath as JMM workers were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

A JMM worker said, “Sher (Hemant Soren) wapas aa gaya (Lion has returned).” Another worker said that they had been waiting for the day for the past five months.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi extended his wishes to Hemant Soren and thanked former CM Champai Soren for serving the people of Jharkhand.

"There are many political disagreements with you (Champai Soren) and will continue to be so, but very few people serve selflessly without any greed after reaching the top,” Marandi, also a former chief minister, posted on X.

Taking a dig at Hemant Soren, Marandi said, “Hemant ji, as soon as you took the oath, it became clear that no one from your party, except the family, can become the chief minister. With only three months left for the elections, your love for power reflects your politics of selfishness.” Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the development "proved that no one outside the Soren’s family could become chief minister. This is an example of dynastic politics and hunger for power.” Chouhan, a senior BJP leader, is in Ranchi to participate in several party programmes on Friday. PTI NAM/SAN BDC PYK NN