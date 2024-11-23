Hemant Soren: The tribal warrior with a turbulent but resilient political career

Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest chief minister, has had a turbulent but resilient political career, marked by legal battles and internal party struggles.

Soren, 49, has become a formidable advocate for tribal rights and has carved out a prominent place in the state's political landscape.

Soren’s journey to the top has not been easy. From taking charge as CM at a young age to becoming a strong voice for tribal communities, his political career has been shaped by numerous challenges.

Hemant Soren, who returned at the helm for a third term days after his release from jail on bail, has had a chequered career.

This elections, Soren, along with his wife Kalpana, together addressed around 200 election rallies over the past two months.

Soren has consistently accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to destabilise his administration, calling it a "poaching master" that "could not digest a tribal CM completing a full five-year term." Born on August 10, 1975, in Nemra village near Hazaribag, Soren's early life was influenced by the political legacy of his father, Shibu Soren, the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

However, Hemant was not initially seen as his father's successor. His elder brother, Durga, was the designated heir, but after his untimely death in 2009, Hemant was thrust into the political spotlight and took over the leadership of the state.

He did his intermediate studies at Patna High School and later enrolled in Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, though he dropped out.

Soren began his political career in 2009 as a Rajya Sabha member, but his tenure there was short-lived. He resigned in 2010 to become Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Arjun Munda government. However, the alliance collapsed in 2012, leading to President's Rule in the state. Despite this setback, Soren’s resolve to lead Jharkhand never faltered.

In 2013, Soren became the state's youngest Chief Minister at the age of 38 with the support of Congress and RJD.

However, his first term was short-lived, as the BJP took power in 2014, and Soren became Leader of the Opposition.

A pivotal moment in his career came in 2016 when the BJP-led government attempted to amend laws protecting tribal land, such as the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act. Soren led a massive movement to protect tribal rights, which not only earned him widespread support but also set the stage for his return to power.

In 2019, Soren, with the backing of his allies Congress and RJD, reclaimed the Chief Minister’s office. His JMM party won 30 seats, its highest ever in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, signaling the growing popularity of his leadership.

Soren’s tenure, however, hasn't been free of controversy.

In early 2023, he found himself embroiled in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was arrested shortly after resigning as Chief Minister on January 31. Following nearly five months in jail, Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in June, which observed that there was no likelihood of him committing the offence.

Soren has consistently maintained that his arrest was politically motivated, and he has referred to himself as a victim of a conspiracy aimed at undermining his government.

Despite these challenges, his strong voice for the state’s tribal population has been central to his political identity.

He has been at the forefront of initiatives that aim to empower tribals, ensuring they receive the benefits of the state's economic growth.

Under his leadership, the state government launched the 'Apke Adhikar, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' scheme, which brought government services to the doorstep of the people.

Furthermore, the expansion of the state's pension scheme and the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ which provides Rs 1,000 financial aid to women in the age bracket of 18-51 years, have become key pillars of his administration.

He claims his government’s commitment to social welfare is also evident in the farmer loan waivers he announced in 2023, which were intended to benefit over 1.75 lakh farmers.

Additionally, his government has waived outstanding electricity bills and introduced a scheme providing free electricity up to 200 units. Throughout his political career, Soren has faced fierce opposition from the BJP, and he has repeatedly accused the central government of exploiting Jharkhand’s resources.

Soren has repeatedly accused the central government of exploiting Jharkhand’s resources without fair compensation, notably raising the issue of the Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in unpaid coal mining dues with PM Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview, said the Centre had "squeezed the state like a lemon" for over two decades, enriching itself at the expense of Jharkhand’s poor.

Soren’s political journey has also been fraught with internal party struggles.

In 2022, he narrowly avoided disqualification as an MLA due to allegations surrounding a mining lease but managed to retain his position as CM. Despite such challenges, his leadership has remained resilient, and his ability to navigate political turbulence has strengthened his position.

His leadership, which has combined a strong stance on tribal rights with social welfare initiatives, has earned him both loyal supporters and vocal critics. Regardless of the result, Hemant Soren’s career stands as a testament to his determination to fight for the rights and dignity of Jharkhand’s tribal population. PTI NAM MNB