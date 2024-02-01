Hemant Soren's arrest due to BJP's disarray following success of Cong's yatra: Ramesh

Jangipur (WB), Feb 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asserted that the arrest of JMM leader Hemant Soren, a key ally of the opposition bloc INDIA, is a result of BJP's perplexity following the resounding success of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Ramesh said the BJP's actions were aimed at intimidating opposition leaders and fracturing the unity of the INDIA bloc.

"BJP's recent actions, including the arrest of Soren, are blatant attempts to derail the momentum gained by the yatra," Ramesh said.

He highlighted a series of strategic moves by the BJP coinciding with the yatra's progress, including the defection of political figures and the arrest of Soren.

Ramesh said, "The sudden departure of Milind Deora to the BJP at the onset of the yatra on January 14, followed by JD(U)'s exit from the grand alliance in Bihar just before it entered the state, and now, the arrest of Hemant Soren on the eve of its arrival in Jharkhand, are clear indications of the BJP's desperation." Targeting BJP's "dirty politics", Ramesh said, "These actions reflect the BJP's underlying fear and confusion. By resorting to such tactics, they seek to suppress opposition voices and undermine the cohesion within the INDIA bloc." He described the arrest of Soren as evidence of the BJP's anti-tribal stance.

The JMM leader was arrested on Wednesday night in an alleged money laundering case after resigning as Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence. PTI PNT MNB